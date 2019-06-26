Teacher shoots porn in Texas classroom

EL CAMPO, Texas (KPRC) – A Texas substitute high school teacher has been fired after police determined she recorded nearly a dozen pornographic videos in empty classrooms and a teacher workroom at El Campo High School.

El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill says the substitute uploaded the videos to a commercial porn website.

Although the teacher was fired, no charges have been filed.

“We can’t find a law that she violated,” Chief Stanphill said.

Stanphill said he consulted with the district attorney’s office, and it couldn’t determine that the teacher had broken any laws.

The videos were filmed inside at least one a classroom and a teacher workroom. The teacher appeared to be alone in the videos, officials said.

One student said everyone is watching the videos and that the woman was a regular sub for her English classes.