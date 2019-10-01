Teen dies protecting 5-year-old sister from burglar

Don't Miss This
Posted: / Updated:

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WBBH) – A Florida teen is being remembered as a hero after he was stabbed to death while protecting his 5-year-old sister from a burglar.

Police say 15-year-old Khyler Edman was home alone with his 5-year-old sister when a man broke in Thursday night.

Khyler fought with the man and was fatally injured.  His sister was unharmed.

Charlotte County deputies later arrested Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, after finding him inside another nearby home.

Cole was taken into custody and had several stab wounds on his hands and side, according to a press release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories