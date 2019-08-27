Teenager registers people to vote while they wait at Popeyes

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) – A teenager in Charlotte, North Carolina registered voters waiting in line for Popeyes’ new chicken sandwiches Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old David Ledbetter shared pictures of himself doing the important work on Instagram.

He and a group of other youngsters spent the day talking to voters, handing out sample ballots and registration forms.

They say they ran out of pamphlets and voter forms by the end of the day.

Ledbetter brainstormed the idea with an attorney, Stephanie Sneed, who is running for the local school board.

There’s no word, however, on whether Ledbetter is impressed with Popeye’s new chicken sandwiches.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories