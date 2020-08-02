Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral

Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads
16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenus Malformatio.
She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.
LATEST STORIES:
- Congressman Ron Estes tours WAVE during Wichita stop, talks RESTART act
- UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in stabbing that killed a Wichita man
- City of Wichita hopes to clarify bar, restaurant owners’ concerns
- Wichita Animal Shelter could face budget cut, limiting amount of strays they can take in
- Gio Gonzalez helps pitch White Sox to 11-5 rout of Royals