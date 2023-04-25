WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — TeenView Magazine is hosting a F!GHT Fentanyl Awareness Festival from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive.

TeenView Magazine says there will be information booths, a Touch-a-Truck competition, swag, goodies, and a special movie premiere of “Riverside High.”

They will also be giving out free T-shirts and wristbands while supplies last.

Come and learn how this deadly drug is poisoning the youth in our communities. TeenView Magazine

Sedgwick County Fire District 1, Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services, the Wichita Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will all be in attendance.

“Can’t wait to see you there Wichita!” the Wichita Police Department said.

“It’s sure to be a fun time!” the Sedgwick County Sheriff said.

The event is free and open to the public.