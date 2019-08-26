Terrifying hit-and-run caught on camera in Colorado

Breaking News
DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – The Denver Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into two people in a busy area over the weekend.

Officers responded to a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Coors Field. A short time later, a vehicle in the area struck two people and fled the scene, police said.

A graphic video from the scene appears to show a silver vehicle barreling through the intersection before hitting the two pedestrians and driving off.

According to department, both victims were taken to the hospital and did not suffer serious injuries.

