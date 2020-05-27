Texas bar bans masks

Don't Miss This

by: KXAN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) – A tavern in Elgin, Texas has banned its customers from wearing face masks, despite Centers for Disease Control recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A statement posted outside the Liberty Tree Tavern reads, “Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe.”

“It is more of a push back — the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” says co-owner Kevin Smith.

According to a 2018 census, the City of Elgin has a little over 10,000 residents. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the city has reported that 52 of those residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith says he’s still following social distancing guidelines as set in place by the CDC.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories