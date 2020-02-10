Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out ‘Let It Go’

After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas received nearly eight inches last week.

It was exciting for 2-year-old Madelyn Belts who got to see it for the first time. All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit, she belted out an impassioned rendition of “Let It Go”.

As of Monday, the video had 46 million views. Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since “Frozen 2”.

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

