Texas girl reacts to seeing first snow by busting out ‘Let It Go’

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas received nearly eight inches last week.

It was exciting for 2-year-old Madelyn Belts who got to see it for the first time. All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit, she belted out an impassioned rendition of “Let It Go”.

As of Monday, the video had 46 million views. Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since “Frozen 2”.

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories