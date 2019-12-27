Texas State Troopers, news crew narrowly escape out-of-control semi collision

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) – A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas comes within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

On Highway 84 in Lubbock county, a tractor-trailer loses control, swerves around the crash, and into the grass as troopers run to get out of the way.

A trooper who jumped into a white pick-up truck was pinned inside the vehicle for a time. Another trooper was also hit. Both are expected to be ok.

The photographer behind the news camera also ran for his life and was not hurt.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

The dense fog remains in the area creating hazardous driving conditions.

LATEST STORIES: