WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced Wednesday night the United States Navy has awarded Textron Aviation, Inc. a contract of over $113 million to produce more aircraft.

The announcement from the DOD says Textron was awarded the $113,107,250 firm-fixed-price contract “to provide for the production and delivery of 10 Multi-Engine Training System aircraft, initial spares, peculiar support equipment, instructor pilot training, and maintenance personnel training to provide intermediate and advanced training for accession into P-8, EP-3, KC-130, E-6, E-2, CMV-22 and MV-22 aircraft in support of the mission of Chief Naval Air Training for the Navy. “

Most of the work will be performed in Wichita (99%), while 1% will be completed in Corpus Christ, Texas. The work is expected to be finished in 2024.

