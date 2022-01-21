The Cosmosphere gets into the science of beer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Cosmosphere, a museum dedicated to the history of space exploration, is exploring a new frontier — beer. The popular Kansas tourist attraction has partnered with Hutchinson’s Salt City Brewing Co. on a beer they are calling Space Race Hazy IPA. It will be released next Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Cosmosphere said the beer celebrates the history and future of space exploration with a specially designed label. The hops used for the beer also are space-themed. Salt City Brewing Co. owner Steven Petermann included a variety of hops known as “Galaxy” in the blend.

“Salt City is known for creating great beer, and personally, I think this is an outstanding IPA,” said Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar. “It has been a great partnership with Salt City and with the team at Howerton+White advertising in Wichita, which created the incredible graphics for SpaceRace.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will support the Cosmosphere. There will also be T-shirts, baseball caps, and beer glasses available to purchase. Part of the sale of the merchandise will also support the museum.

Space Race Hazy IPA will initially be available in the Salt City Brewing Co. taproom and through various liquor stores and distributors throughout the state of Kansas. To learn more, click on SpaceRaceIPA.com.