The San Francisco 49ers reveal the secret to their success, and she has four legs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSNW) – Who has four legs, one cold nose, and has thus far led the San Francisco 49ers to an undefeated season? Meet one of the teams most popular members.

Zoe may not be who you expected to see, but this French bulldog is irreplaceable as the emotional support dog, the first of her kind for an NFL team.

This pint-sized MVP has one the hearts of the 49ers line-up and many of the franchises fans.