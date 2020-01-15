‘This guy’s gonna hurt somebody’: Stolen forklift smashes through Oklahoma streets

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man driving a stolen forklift lead police on a chase through the streets of Enid, Oklahoma Tuesday.

Enid resident Court Pierce was frantic after he saw a forklift flying through the fence of a construction site.

“The fence is out in the middle of the road. He just plowed through it. I’m actually behind him. I decided to turn and follow him,” Pierce told a 911 operator.

Tracking the lift through downtown streets, Pierce was driving a minivan. Others were heading to work, not knowing what was coming.

“He almost ran over me. The gentleman in the minivan was yelling at me to get away,” said Rachel Lebeda.

Police had trouble finding the forklift because it was weaving in and out of parking lots.

“It was very low speed pursuit, probably 10 to 15 mph. Clearly, you can’t stop the vehicle. It’s like the size of a tank,” said Lt. Eric Holtzclaw of the Enid Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: