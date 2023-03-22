WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Girl Scout Cookie season is well underway, and Kansans have decided this year that Thin Mints are their favorite.

According to a study by cookoutnews.com that used geotagged Twitter data in the last three months tracking tweets and hashtags, Thin Mints are 36 other states’ favorite as well, followed by six states that have Samoas as their favorite, five states that have Trefouls as their favorites, one state with Carmel deLites as its favorite and one with Tagalongs as its favorite.

Courtesy: cookoutnews.com

According to cookoutnews.com, no other cookie beat out any of those five across the country.

“This includes the much-hyped ‘Raspberry Rally’ that is now being sold by unauthorized third parties and resellers,” cookoutnews.com said.

Cookoutnews.com notes that while Samoas and Caramel deLites are often used interchangeably and sometimes marketed as the same, they are actually made by two different baking companies (ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers) that use slightly different ingredients.

According to Girl Scouts, their best sellers are:

Thin Mints Caramel deLites/Samoas Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs Adventurefuls Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

For more details on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, click here.