WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the United States, some colors rise above others as the most popular color choice for bridesmaid dresses.

In America, the third most popular color for bridesmaid dresses, topping seven states, is gold.

The second most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across the U.S. is Green, the top choice for 10 states. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, this is due to the wide variety of shades and tones.

The most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across America, topping 11 states, including Kansas, is gray.

The most Googled color of gray for bridesmaid dresses in Kansas is taupe, a shade of dark gray.

For the most popular color of bridesmaid dresses Googled in each state, including the shade, see below:

What color each state looks for in a bridesmaid dress

State  ColorShade
AlabamaBurgundyN/A
AlaskaGrayN/A
ArizonaGreenSage
ArkansasGreenEmerald
CaliforniaGrayN/A
ColoradoBurgundyN/A
ConnecticutGreenEmerald
DelawareBurgundyN/A
FloridaGrayN/A
GeorgiaYellowMustard
HawaiiBlueN/A
IdahoGoldN/A
IllinoisGray N/A
IndianaPurpleMauve
IowaOrangeN/A
KansasGrayTaupe
KentuckyOrangeN/A
LouisianaPinkFuchsia
MaineGreenSage
MarylandGoldN/A
MassachusettsGray N/A
MichiganGray N/A
MinnesotaOrangeTerracotta
MississippiGold N/A
MissouriMaroonN/A
MontanaGreenSage
NebraskaBurgundyN/A
NevadaPeachN/A
New HampshirePurpleN/A
New JerseyPurpleLilac
New MexicoGoldN/A
New YorkGrayN/A
North CarolinaGrayN/A
North DakotaGreenN/A
OhioGrayN/A
OklahomaGrayN/A
OregonBurgundyN/A
PennsylvaniaGreenOlive
Rhode IslandOrangeN/A
South CarolinaGoldN/A
South DakotaBurgundy N/A
TennesseePurpleMauve
TexasOrangeTerracotta
UtahGreenSage
VermontGreenN/A
VirginiaGoldN/A
WashingtonGoldN/A
West VirginiaBlackN/A
WisconsinGreenOlive
WyomingPinkN/A
Source: Boohoo