WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — TikTok star James Droz, most known for his “what happened?” commentary at the end of sports upsets, will be making an appearance when the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers take on Memphis on Thursday night.

Droz, who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok, has made appearances at games for the Oklahoma Sooners, as well as taking a trip to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play.

In addition to Droz’s appearance, Wichita State will be having a blackout, encouraging all fans in attendance to wear black.

The Shockers take on the Memphis Tigers inside Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St, at 6 p.m. on Thursday.