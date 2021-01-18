Till basketball do us part: Meet the first couple to be married on the floor in Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Chris and Emily Seasholtz were the first couple to be wed on James Naismith Court in Allen Fieldhouse, an untraditional outcome to their wedding planning after their traditional wedding was canceled due to the pandemic.

“My mom had said ‘I don’t understand why you’re getting married at church, get married somewhere else that means something to you’,” Chris said.

“This is our church,” Emily said of Allen Fieldhouse.

This comes after scraping their traditional ceremony after a year of planning, so a new page in the playbook had to be implemented within weeks. It was a risky scheme, but a worthwhile one for Emily who grew up a Kansas basketball fanatic.

“I think my grandpa was the most excited about it, he’s had season tickets for KU basketball and football since the 70s I think, so he was very excited– my dad is a K-State fan so I don’t know how excited he was about it,” Emily said.

“He didn’t really want to step foot on the court,” Chris said. “It’s like sacrilegious.”

Emily said her dad made the sacrifice for her wedding.

The ceremony wrapped up with two kissing Jayhawk cakes and video appearances from head coach Bill Self and former KU All-American and current Charlotte Hornet guard Devonte’ Graham.

Self told the couple that there might even be more people at their ceremony than at their basketball games in the pandemic.

The coach also called out the couple in a post-game talk show when asked if he would reschedule the Dec. 11 game with Omaha. He said he tried, but with COVID precautions it would be difficult and mentioned that another event, their wedding, had scheduled the court.

“Plus there’s a wedding in the arena,” Self said. “So we’d have to play in the practice gym.”

For information on how to have your own event in the fieldhouse, click here.