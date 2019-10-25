Live Now
Top dogs compete in Agility World Championships

by: Terry Bulger, WSMV

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Pooches from all over the world are flocking to Tennessee this weekend to compete in the Dog Agility World Championships.

On Wednesday, contestants and owners got in a little practice ahead of the competition.

The championship will take place at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum.

Nearly 700 dogs are expected to compete.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

