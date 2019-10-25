Top dogs compete in Agility World Championships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Pooches from all over the world are flocking to Tennessee this weekend to compete in the Dog Agility World Championships.
On Wednesday, contestants and owners got in a little practice ahead of the competition.
The championship will take place at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum.
Nearly 700 dogs are expected to compete.
