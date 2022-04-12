Easter is almost here, and Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs continue to be the most popular Easter candy.

According to RetailMeNot, 35% of Americans’ favorite Easter candy is Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs (up 11% from 2021). America’s least favorite Easter candy this year is Peeps at 9%

Nearly 79% of Americans intend to purchase candy for Easter this year. And on overall Easter Celebrations, people will spend an average of $55 this year.

Favorite Easter Candy

Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)

Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)

Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)

Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)

Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

Easter Celebration Spending