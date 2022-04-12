Easter is almost here, and Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs continue to be the most popular Easter candy.
According to RetailMeNot, 35% of Americans’ favorite Easter candy is Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs (up 11% from 2021). America’s least favorite Easter candy this year is Peeps at 9%
Nearly 79% of Americans intend to purchase candy for Easter this year. And on overall Easter Celebrations, people will spend an average of $55 this year.
Favorite Easter Candy
- Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)
- Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)
- Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)
- Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)
- Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)
Easter Celebration Spending
- $1 – $19: 11%
- $20 -$29: 15%
- $30 – $49: 20%
- $50 – $74: 22%
- $75 – $99: 12%
- $100 – $149: 15%
- $150 or more: 6%