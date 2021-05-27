Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend

If you’re hosting a Memorial Day barbecue this weekend and want to appeal to the masses, this should help. Especially since you shouldn’t go empty-handed.

A poll looked at the top foods people would put on their plate, including main dishes, and sides.

The top main dishes we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:

Burgers

Hot dogs

Ribs

Sausages or brats

Chicken wings

Pulled pork

Brisket

The top sides we want to see at a Memorial Day BBQ are:

Potato salad, corn on the cob.

Baked beans

Watermelon

Chips

Coleslaw

Mac-and-cheese.

(Even) Salad where one in three people said they’d definitely eat salad if it was on the menu.

You just can’t please some people though: 3% said they don’t like any barbecue staples and 2% don’t like any sides either.