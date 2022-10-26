WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023.

Open positions include:

Welcome to Topgolf Wichita, the premier entertainment destination in Wichita, KS. Enjoy our climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant. Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves.

Here at Topgolf, we’ve made socializing a sport through a blend of technology and entertainment — and that’s just the game! If you journey through our venue on any given day, you’ll find a place buzzing with energy. There’s no pressure to have a good golf swing or score a lot of points. It’s all about everyone having fun.

When it comes to our eats, we know that amazing food and beverage is at the heart of any great social gathering. We take it pretty seriously. That’s why at our Topgolf Wichita restaurant, you will find an accomplished Executive Chef and experienced team, using high-quality ingredients to deliver a fresh twist on familiar favorites. The way we see it, we’re not just a place to play, we’re one of the best places to eat in the Wichita, KS area.

If you’re looking for things to do in Wichita, there are plenty of places to go to — but if you’re looking for something to truly experience, look no further than Topgolf.

