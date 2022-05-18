WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans can score a free taco this weekend during Torchy’s Tacos “Free Taco And Queso Bash” event scheduled for May 19-22.

Both locations in Wichita, on the east side at the intersection of 21st and Rock Rd, and the west side at 29th St. and Maize Rd., are offering one free taco and one order of green chile queso to every guest that stops by. No purchase is necessary, but drinks are not included.

“Torchy’s is proud to serve the Wichita community with two locations across the city.,” Torchy’s CEO Mike Rypka said in a news release. “When we opened both restaurants in the middle of the pandemic, we honestly felt like we didn’t put our best foot forward in delivering the … experience you should expect from Torchy’s, and we feel awful about it.

“We wanted to do something special to make it up to our loyal fans in Wichita, re-introduce our team, express our appreciation, and spread a little taco love,” Rypka said.

The offer is only valid for dine-in and in-store takeout only.

This event takes place all day. Torchy’s is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.