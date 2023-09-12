WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Wichita in December with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO & More.”

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St.

“Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter,” says Intrust Bank Arena.

The TSO says this year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.” Intrust Bank Arena

Courtesy Bob Carey Courtesy: Bob Carey

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15. For one week only, a limited number of specially priced tickets will be $39.

You can purchase tickets by calling 855-755-7328, going to selectaseat.com or going in person to the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Intrust Bank Arena has a clear bag policy.