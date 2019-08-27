Triple murder suspect in custody after nude chase

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – A man suspected of murdering three people in Virginia is in custody.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Bernard was considered armed very dangerous when police issued an alert to the public Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. He was taken into custody just after noon.

According to Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor, the suspect was taken into custody less than a mile from the scene of the crime. He was naked and unarmed when he was captured.

A motive is not yet known for the murders, and the names of the victims hasn’t been released.

