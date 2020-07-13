Breaking News
Board votes to cancel 2020 Kansas State Fair

Trooper has near-death experience on roadway

Don't Miss This

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook page

TURNER TURNPIKE, Okla. – One trooper in Oklahoma had the scare of his life recently while helping someone.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted this message along with the video of this near-death experience.

Woah! That was close! Watch until the end. This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper yesterday when he stopped to assist with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer on the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Stroud.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories