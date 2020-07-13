Trooper has near-death experience on roadway

TURNER TURNPIKE, Okla. – One trooper in Oklahoma had the scare of his life recently while helping someone.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted this message along with the video of this near-death experience.

Woah! That was close! Watch until the end. This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper yesterday when he stopped to assist with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer on the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Stroud.

