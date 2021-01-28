Truck driver pulls woman from path of train

by: KPNX-TV

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPNX) – After nearly 40 years with UPS, Ken Westbrook experienced something brand new while on the job. 

A woman in a wheelchair was trying to cross the street in Phoenix, Arizona when she got stuck on the light rail tracks.

Westbrook was stopped in his big rig, ready to turn left when he got out of the cab to help her unhitch the wheels and push her safely.

“At that point, I wasn’t sure if the light rail was going to slow down or see her, so I got out so he could see me,” Westbrook said.

