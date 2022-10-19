WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween is fast approaching, and so are trunk-or-treat events.

Many parents have chosen to take the trunk-or-treat route rather than go door-to-door for safety, convenience, speediness, additional festivities, and even to extend the Halloween celebration.

Aside from stocking up on candy, trunk-or-treat participants can often find family-friendly activities, including games, raffles, contests, non-candy treats, music, and more.

Listed below are events happening from Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31 in the Wichita area.

Friday, Oct. 21

Host: Location: Time: Stone Creek Elementary 3012 Triple Creek Dr. in Derby 4-6 p.m. Park City Chamber of Commerce 2107 East 61st St N in Park City 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Sunday, Oct. 23

Host: Location: Time: The COOP and Coffee House 104 N Baltimore Ave in Derby 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chapel Hill United Methodist Church 1550 N Chapel Hill St 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 29

Sunday, Oct. 30

Monday, Oct. 31

Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.