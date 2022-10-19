WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween is fast approaching, and so are trunk-or-treat events.
Many parents have chosen to take the trunk-or-treat route rather than go door-to-door for safety, convenience, speediness, additional festivities, and even to extend the Halloween celebration.
Aside from stocking up on candy, trunk-or-treat participants can often find family-friendly activities, including games, raffles, contests, non-candy treats, music, and more.
Listed below are events happening from Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31 in the Wichita area.
Friday, Oct. 21
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|Stone Creek Elementary
|3012 Triple Creek Dr. in Derby
|4-6 p.m.
|Park City Chamber of Commerce
|2107 East 61st St N in Park City
|5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|The Angry Elephant
|111 E 47th St S
|3-5 p.m.
|Scribbles and Giggles Children’s Academy
|1855 S Rock Rd
|10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Primrose School of Wichita West
|3033 N Parkdale Cir
|10 a.m.
|Primrose School of Wichita East
|2072 N 127th St E
|10 a.m.
|Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch
|3750 Dusty Rd in Derby
|3-6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|The COOP and Coffee House
|104 N Baltimore Ave in Derby
|11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
|1550 N Chapel Hill St
|4-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|Subaru of Wichita
|11610 E Kellogg Dr.
|4 p.m.
|The Center
|1914 E 11th St N, Building B
|5:30 p.m.
|Immanuel Baptist Church
|1415 S Topeka
|6 p.m.
|Kids World Childcare Center
|2739 N Hillside
|6-8 p.m.
|The Church of the Holy Spirit
|18218 W Highway 54
|6-9 p.m.
|Hope 4 Da Hood Inc
|Central Ave and N Volutsia
|6-8:30 p.m.
|Covenant Presbyterian Church
|1750 N Tyler Rd
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare
|10604 E 13th St N
|10:30-11:30 a.m.
|Central Auto Electric
|975 N West St
|11 a.m.
|Walser Auto Campus
|1545 N Greenwich Rd
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Indian Motorcycles of Wichita
|8205 W Kellogg
|12-2 p.m.
|St. Anne Parish
|2801 S Seneca St
|1-3 p.m.
|Scholfield Certified Pre-Owned
|8800 W Central Ave
|2-4 p.m.
|Epic Church
|7011 E Central Ave
|2-4 p.m.
|Countryside Christian Church
|1919 S Rock Rd
|2-4 p.m.
|Family Church
|11135 W Kellogg St
|3-5 p.m.
|Emery Park Bmx
|2339 E MacArthur
|4 p.m.
|Premier Martial Arts
|2121 N Tyler Rd
|4-6 p.m.
|Rock Regional Hospital
|3251 N Rock Rd in Derby
|4-6 p.m.
|Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita
|1817 N Volutsia St
|4-7 p.m.
|The Salvation Army
|1739 S Elpyco St
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Journey Church
|9999 E Harry St
|5 p.m.
|Colonial Heights Assembly of God
|5200 S Broadway St
|5-7 p.m.
|Radiant Church Wichita
|3033 S Hillside St
|5-8 p.m.
|BarCode, LLC
|1507 E Pawnee
|5-8 p.m.
|St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
|1062 Chet Smith Ave. in Derby
|5-8 p.m.
|Bourbon Street Bar & Grill
|3863 S Seneca St
|5:30 p.m.
|Rose Hill UMC
|19551 SW Butler Rd in Rose Hill
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|St. Joseph Catholic School
|139 S Millwood St
|6 p.m.
|Rock of Christ
|147 S Hillside St
|6-8 p.m.
|Cross Road Church
|2139 S Maize Rd
|6-8 p.m.
|Bubba’s 33
|412 S Towne East Mall Dr.
|6-8 p.m.
|Prairie Trail Cowboy Church
|8552 S Broadway St in Haysville
|6-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|University Congregational Church
|9209 East 29th St N
|2 p.m.
|Club Hope
|11931 W Central Ave
|3-5 p.m.
|Wichita First Church of the Nazarene
|1400 E Kellogg Dr. S
|3 p.m.
|Ambitions Barbershop
|3082 W 13th St N
|3 p.m.
|College Hill United Methodist Church
|2930 E 1st St
|4-6 p.m.
|West Heights United Methodist Church
|745 N Westlink Ave
|4-6 p.m.
|Via Christi St. Teresa
|14800 W. St. Teresa
|5-8 p.m.
|South Rock Christian Church
|900 S Rock Rd in Derby
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Psyche & Soul
|650 N Carriage Pkwy
|6-7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
|Host:
|Location:
|Time:
|Eddy’s Toyota of Wichita
|7333 E Kellogg Dr.
|4-6 p.m.
|Saint Francis Ministries
|4155 E Harry St
|5-7 p.m.
|Cornerstone Christian Church
|5531 E 37th St N
|5-8 p.m.
|Faith Renewal Church
|2000 N Maize Rd
|5:30 p.m.
|The Remington Apartments
|7272 E 37th St N
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Country Acres Baptist Church
|8810 W 10th St N
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Derby Church of The Nazarene
|840 N Woodlawn Blvd in Derby
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Metro East Baptist Church
|333 N 143rd St E
|6 p.m.
|Don Hattan Dealerships
|6000 Hattan Dr.
|6-8 p.m.
|The Salvation Army
|1910 S Everett St
|6-8 p.m.
Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.