WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween is fast approaching, and so are trunk-or-treat events.

Many parents have chosen to take the trunk-or-treat route rather than go door-to-door for safety, convenience, speediness, additional festivities, and even to extend the Halloween celebration.

Aside from stocking up on candy, trunk-or-treat participants can often find family-friendly activities, including games, raffles, contests, non-candy treats, music, and more.

Listed below are events happening from Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31 in the Wichita area.

Friday, Oct. 21

Host:Location:Time:
Stone Creek Elementary3012 Triple Creek Dr. in Derby4-6 p.m.
Park City Chamber of Commerce2107 East 61st St N in Park City5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Host:Location:Time:
The Angry Elephant111 E 47th St S3-5 p.m.
Scribbles and Giggles Children’s Academy1855 S Rock Rd10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Primrose School of Wichita West3033 N Parkdale Cir10 a.m.
Primrose School of Wichita East2072 N 127th St E10 a.m.
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch3750 Dusty Rd in Derby3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Host:Location:Time:
The COOP and Coffee House104 N Baltimore Ave in Derby11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church1550 N Chapel Hill St4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Host:Location:Time:
Subaru of Wichita11610 E Kellogg Dr.4 p.m.
The Center1914 E 11th St N, Building B5:30 p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church1415 S Topeka6 p.m.
Kids World Childcare Center2739 N Hillside6-8 p.m.
The Church of the Holy Spirit18218 W Highway 546-9 p.m.
Hope 4 Da Hood IncCentral Ave and N Volutsia6-8:30 p.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church1750 N Tyler Rd6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Host:Location:Time:
Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare10604 E 13th St N10:30-11:30 a.m.
Central Auto Electric975 N West St11 a.m.
Walser Auto Campus1545 N Greenwich Rd11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Indian Motorcycles of Wichita8205 W Kellogg12-2 p.m.
St. Anne Parish2801 S Seneca St1-3 p.m.
Scholfield Certified Pre-Owned8800 W Central Ave2-4 p.m.
Epic Church7011 E Central Ave2-4 p.m.
Countryside Christian Church1919 S Rock Rd2-4 p.m.
Family Church11135 W Kellogg St3-5 p.m.
Emery Park Bmx2339 E MacArthur4 p.m.
Premier Martial Arts2121 N Tyler Rd4-6 p.m.
Rock Regional Hospital3251 N Rock Rd in Derby4-6 p.m.
Tabernacle Bible Church Wichita1817 N Volutsia St4-7 p.m.
The Salvation Army1739 S Elpyco St4:30-6:30 p.m.
Journey Church9999 E Harry St5 p.m.
Colonial Heights Assembly of God5200 S Broadway St5-7 p.m.
Radiant Church Wichita3033 S Hillside St5-8 p.m.
BarCode, LLC1507 E Pawnee5-8 p.m.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church1062 Chet Smith Ave. in Derby5-8 p.m.
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill3863 S Seneca St5:30 p.m.
Rose Hill UMC19551 SW Butler Rd in Rose Hill5:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic School139 S Millwood St6 p.m.
Rock of Christ147 S Hillside St6-8 p.m.
Cross Road Church2139 S Maize Rd6-8 p.m.
Bubba’s 33412 S Towne East Mall Dr.6-8 p.m.
Prairie Trail Cowboy Church8552 S Broadway St in Haysville6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Host:Location:Time:
University Congregational Church9209 East 29th St N2 p.m.
Club Hope11931 W Central Ave3-5 p.m.
Wichita First Church of the Nazarene1400 E Kellogg Dr. S3 p.m.
Ambitions Barbershop3082 W 13th St N3 p.m.
College Hill United Methodist Church2930 E 1st St4-6 p.m.
West Heights United Methodist Church745 N Westlink Ave4-6 p.m.
Via Christi St. Teresa14800 W. St. Teresa5-8 p.m.
South Rock Christian Church900 S Rock Rd in Derby5:30-7 p.m.
Psyche & Soul650 N Carriage Pkwy6-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Host:Location:Time:
Eddy’s Toyota of Wichita7333 E Kellogg Dr.4-6 p.m.
Saint Francis Ministries4155 E Harry St5-7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian Church5531 E 37th St N5-8 p.m.
Faith Renewal Church2000 N Maize Rd5:30 p.m.
The Remington Apartments7272 E 37th St N5:30-7 p.m.
Country Acres Baptist Church8810 W 10th St N5:30-7:30 p.m.
Derby Church of The Nazarene840 N Woodlawn Blvd in Derby5:30-7:30 p.m.
Metro East Baptist Church333 N 143rd St E6 p.m.
Don Hattan Dealerships6000 Hattan Dr.6-8 p.m.
The Salvation Army1910 S Everett St6-8 p.m.
=

Did we miss any? Send an email to news@ksn.com.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.