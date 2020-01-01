Breaking News
Two dead following shooting at Wichita hotel

‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes WA highway for 10 hours

Don't Miss This

Several cars were trapped by tumbleweeds

by: KOIN-TV

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 in eastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.

Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20-to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.

Trooper Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s snowplows, which were used to clear the scene.

Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories