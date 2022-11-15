HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tyson Foods is donating 30,000 pounds of protein to the Hutchinson community from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hutchinson Mall, 1500 E 11th Ave.

Volunteers from Tyson Foods’ Hutchinson plant will conduct a car line where the Hutchinson community can drive through to receive 20 lbs worth of Tyson products. Each car is limited to 20 lbs per vehicle or one donation.

Tyson Foods is proud to support families in Hutchinson through its contribution of protein products that will provide nutritious, quality food to the broader community. Tyson Foods

Tyson team members will also be at the donation event to talk about employment opportunities at the Hutchinson plant.

According to Tyson, the Hutchinson plant recently increased its starting wages and is looking to hire new team members in general production and maintenance positions.

Tyson says they strive “to be the most sought-after place to work and ensure team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful, such as job training, a safe workplace, competitive compensation, benefits and life skills training. ”