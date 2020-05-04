Live Now
UHP: 5-year-old boy drives parents’ car on freeway, said he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

by: Emma Johnson

UHP

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.

UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.

UHP said the boy told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.

Troopers said the 5 year old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Officials said he made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

