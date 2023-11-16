WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you ready for some holiday cheer?

Occidental Management‘s 2nd Annual Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event and Toy Drive will be held at Union Station Plaza on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The toy drive will benefit the Wichita Children’s Home. Those wishing to donate are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Drop boxes will be on site.

This year, along with the lighting of the Union Station building, those attending the event will be able to enjoy some additional festivities: