Unique calf born with 5 legs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – As a farmer, Matt Alexander says he loves bringing new animals to his farm. Last week, he found himself at a cow auction. He ended up bidding on a calf born that morning with a rare condition.

“The bid started at $50, nobody wanted her,” Alexander said. “The people I talked to said you’re wasting your money on that, she’s not even going to make it. Well 10 days later she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs, and I figured my fiancé would like it.”

Maghin Davis is Alexander’s fiancé. She decided that Elsie was the perfect name for this perfectly cute little calf.

“When you run into something like this, it’s just fits on our farm,” Davis said. “You fear the worst that she’s not going to make it, we don’t really know what is wrong with her. But every day she surprises us, she runs around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy.”

They’re going to wait to see if a veterinarian believes the extra leg will need to be removed. They say regardless, they don’t treat her any different from any other animals on the farm.

“From right now what I’m seeing with Elsie, she seems healthy, runs around, jumps around, plays,” Alexander said.

“We hope that she spends the rest of her days happy here, She has plenty of grass to eat and plenty of love to get,” Davis said. “She’s born unique, we just want her safe and happy.”

Elsie now has a Facebook page where hundreds of people are watching her progress on the farm.