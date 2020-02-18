Unlikely friends: Pigeon & chihuahua form amazing bond

Live Now
by: WHEC-TV

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) – An unlikely local duo is getting media inquiries from around the world after a Facebook post celebrating their friendship went viral.

Lundy, an 8-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, a pigeon, have been having some fun being roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton, New York for more than a month.

Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.

Sue said Herman was brought in more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury. Lundy arrived six weeks ago from North Carolina with special needs unable to walk with his back legs. 

“Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him,” Sue said. “They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”

The post captured the hearts of millions around the world.

“Just from a simple picture of a pigeon and a puppy being shared, we’ve already brought in over $6,000 in donations,” Sue said. 

Going viral with more than 6 million views, 42,000 shares and nearly 19,000 comments and likes.

“We had requests to share our videos from Mexico, Italy, the UK, Russia and China,” Sue said. 

