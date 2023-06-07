HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Fair has announced a big change to the usual Dillons Day promotion.

This year, visitors can purchase an Unlimited Rides wristband for $25, which is good only on Dillons Day, Monday, Sept. 11. Unlimited wristbands are normally $30.

This is the first year for the $25 wristband, which must be purchased in advance. It replaces the previous years’ promotions of one ticket being good for one Midway ride. Midway rides typically cost 3-6 tickets.

The wristbands are only good during Dillons Day and are not interchangeable with regular wristbands. For information, including how to purchase a wristband, click here.

This year’s fair will take place from Sept. 8-17 in Hutchinson. To learn more, click here.