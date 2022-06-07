WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for Wichita and surrounding areas on Tuesday, and Wichita Public Schools (USD 259) are making adjustments to their summer programs because of it.

Because of the advisory, some programs will not continue on Wednesday, June 8, including middle, elementary, and Pre-K elementary programs, including WPS summer camp, Summer STEALTH, SCOPE, and migrant at Dunbar.

In addition, the splash pads and pools in Wichita and the surrounding areas are also closed tomorrow.

These programs are still intended to continue:

Latchkey at all elementary locations

High school programs meeting in person, offering students credit needed to graduate (North, East, and Sowers), including migrant and ESOL programs at East and North

High school athletics practices and conditioning

Summer food program at locations throughout the district

All participants are asked to bring their own water, and Wichita Public Schools will provide water as well.

Additional updates will be posted on the district website or social media channels as needed.

In addition to USD 259’s decision to close several programs, AbilityPoint’s Youth Education & Summer Socialization (YESS) program that serves students ages 5-21 with intellectual and developmental abilities has also made the decision to close its program on Wednesday.