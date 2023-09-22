VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The 61st annual Valley Center Fall Festival is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23.

“The Fall Festival is what makes Valley Center feel like home. It’s a tradition that you don’t see in every historic downtown, especially in the Wichita area,” Brent Clark, Valley Center city administrator, said. “I love bringing my kids to all the events and creating those memories that will last a lifetime.”

Some of the new activities this year include a pickleball tournament and the Fastest Hook in Valley, which is a crocheting competition.

“Fall Fest wouldn’t happen without the volunteers and our amazing chamber director, Allison Clubb,” Brendan McGettigan, the Chamber president, said. “I’m excited for the fun the begin.”

There is a golf tournament at Valley Point Golf Course, frog and turtle races, Valley Center Recreation Commission ShiNE and REFIT dance class demos, kids fishing derby, and the Kids Fest. There will be live music, including four bands, dance performances by the Newton Performing Arts Center, and other entertainment.

Chris Porter has been coming to the festival his entire life.

“It is special to me because the tradition it has and the opportunities it has provided my family,” Porter said.

Porter’s grandma and grandpa, Norma and Robert Daniels, were a vital part of Valley Center. Robert was the town doctor, and Norma was the first woman on the city council and used the parade to campaign to later be the first woman in the senate for District 4.

He says it is an important event for him and his family.

