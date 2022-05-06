VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of high schools have traditions for seniors to celebrate graduation. At Valley Center High School, the celebration includes a unique parade. On the last day of classes, the seniors ride lawnmowers to school.

On Friday morning, some of the seniors showed up on traditional riding lawnmowers. Some drove farm tractors. There were also some utility vehicles in the mix.

The parade was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the rainy weather forced school officials to move it to Friday morning.

The seniors graduate this Sunday, May 8, during a ceremony at Wichita State University’s Koch Arena.