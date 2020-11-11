Korean War veteran describes skydiving for the first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Veterans Day got off to a high flying start at the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient started the morning off by base jumping off the Liberty Memorial.

The skydivers ranged in age from 28 to 96. There were two World War II vets in the group, a Medal of Honor winner, and a double amputee.

“I can’t describe it. You’re out and you’re there and that’s it and you have so much confidence in your jumper,” said Vergon.

Vergon, a Korean War veteran, from Michigan was the first of 20 veterans representing six wars to jump out of an airplane and parachute to the ground.

This jump attracted hundreds of people, who braved cold temperatures to watch them all successfully land.

LATEST STORIES: