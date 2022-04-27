MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Veterinary Health Center (VHC) at Kansas State University announced on Facebook Tuesday that they welcomed a zonkey, a cross between a zebra and donkey, into the world.

The zonkey’s name is Zyla.

Zyla the zonkey (Courtesy: Veterinary Health Center at Kansas State University)

Zyla’s mother, a donkey, named Jayla, was purchased by Deanna Kohly with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc.

According to the T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. Facebook page, “T&D Donkey Rescue Inc is dedicated to at-risk, neglected, abandoned and abused donkeys in Missouri, NW Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas and beyond. We are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit that is a 100% volunteer-based organization.”

When Kohly purchased Jayla, she knew she was pregnant but did not know what with.

When Jayla was ready to give birth, she was brought to the VHC to ensure the best chance of survival for her foal. After her arrival, Zyla came into the world strutting her stripes.

Zyla’s stripes made it apparent that Jayla had mated with a zebra.

Both Zyla and Jayla are back at their home with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc.

If you would like to visit T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., you can schedule an appointment by calling 417-279-2778, or emailing tddonkeyrescue@gmail.com.