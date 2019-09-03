Video: Bear assaults “Piper” the pony

WARNING: Graphic content

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Wild Wilderness Drive Through Safari in northwest Arkansas said the pony that was seen in a video in a bear’s grip has been checked by a veterinarian and is fine.

Just driving through the Safari, came across the bear cage with ponies and goats mixed in chillin. Meanwhile a bear gets up and decides he's hungry for pony. Bear snatches up the pony for lunch while driving by. Talk about getting your money's worth at the safari. Why would you put ponies and goats in with bears?? #dumb #mothernature #hungrybears #why #smh Posted by Melissa Carnes on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Many people were on social media after a video was taken by a park visitor on Sunday, Sept. 1, asking why a pony and bear were in the same pen. As of Monday, Sept. 2, there were more than 1,000 Facebook views of the video and comments.

Three comments posted to the Wild wilderness Drive-Through Safari Facebook page include, “I’m going to need to see this pony and its injuries,” and “I hope you guys come out with a statement as to WHY they would even be in the same enclosure!” Lastly, “Who went in the pen and took the pony away from the bear? Are they ok, too?”

Here is the park’s statement from Business Manager Linda Hook: “Piper the pony is looking good after her bear encounter Sunday, Sept. 1. The vet said she is in good condition with no injuries. We are performing an internal review.”

This is not the first time the park has had to answer to animal treatment complaints.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture complaint involved the violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The safari park had 68 violations between 2012 to 2016, according to the complaint.

The park reopened in March, 2019 after paying a $75,000 fine and making improvements.

The park opened in the early 1970s and covers 400 acres, with a 4-mile drive-through, according to its website.

