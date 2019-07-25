Video: Man steals ambulance, goes to KFC

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A former psychiatric patient stole an ambulance so he could go to KFC.

Police said they received a call early Thursday morning for a man who had stolen an ambulance.

Apparently, the ambulance was sitting outside of a psychiatric hospital where the man used to be a patient. The keys were in it.

Police said the man hopped in and grabbed some Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“I rolled up on him, opened the door, asked him why he had the ambulance,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lynwood Moreau explained. “He said he needed a ride. He backed out, put his hands behind him and I handcuffed him.”

Right now, the unidentified man is in jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.