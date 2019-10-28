Video shows students assaulting Ohio high school teacher

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Cellphone video shows an Ohio educator being assaulted by several students after she tired to break up a fight Oct. 8, police say.

The video was taken during an altercation among students that started with three girls arguing verbally.

“The teacher tried to get the students separated and was moving the one girl out of the way when a large group of students followed,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “The teacher risked her own safety to try and keep the students safe. “

The cellphone video shows the teacher being punched and pulled to the ground by her hair, then punched some more. The teacher suffered a serious eye injury.

Euclid City Schools resource officer Steve Shubert identified the students involved and met with juvenile prosecutors. Police are asking that felony charges be filed against the students involved in the assault. Cuyahoga County juvenile prosecutors could not be reached to discuss the case.

Police and school officials declined to release security video of the assault at this time.

The school district stated it is working with police and safety remains a top priority.

The teacher is recovering from her injuries and is expected to be OK.

LATEST STORIES: