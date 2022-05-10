TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A virtual statewide job fair sponsored by KANSASWORKS, will take place on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19.

At the fair, attendees will be able to meet virtually with multiple businesses in many industries, visit their online booths, and talk in real-time about available job opportunities.

“KANSASWORKS has done an exceptional job of continuing to connect Kansas employers and those seeking employment,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Providing a skilled workforce is key to continuing the positive economic momentum we have seen in Kansas.”

Since the beginning of 2020, Kansas has held 13 job fairs. Hundreds of employers and job seekers have participated. The job fair will allow people to apply, live chat, and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

Candidates are able to participate through any digital device, including a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 prior to the events.

Registration is required to participate in the job fair, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.