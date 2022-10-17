WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is hosting its first-ever Brush-Up! ICT: Shocker Neighborhood event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The city says this is a “large-scale neighborhood beautification event” to help clean up the area. Volunteers can help pick up tree trimmings, cut overgrown lawns, pick up trash, and paint graffiti. There will even be a BBQ picnic afterward.

Volunteer check-in time begins at 8:30 a.m. at 9th and Grove St, as well as 21st and Grove. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is a collaboration between the Wichita State Office of Engagement, Wichita District 1- Atwater Resource Center, Wichita State University Community Service Board, and the Wichita Police Department.

It also involves neighborhood associations, including the Wichita Independent Neighborhoods (WIN), community, friends, businesses, Wichita State University, and vendors.

To sign up as a volunteer for the event, click here.