WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park, 645 E Douglas Ave, served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Scott Stice, a server at HomeGrown, says he started his shift off like any other day.

He says one of the guests he was serving had a familiar face.

“I wasn’t catching on to exactly who it was,” Stice said.

It was not until the woman left that he realized who it was.

“She was already out the door, and apparently, a couple of the customers had told their other servers that when she was walking out that that was Serena Williams,” said Stice. “It didn’t register in my head that that’s who it was until they said it, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and it threw me off because I wasn’t expecting to ever serve Serena Williams.”

Brian Donnelly, the director of operations at HomeGrown, says Williams ordered an ironman scramble, sweet potato pancakes and a mimosa rising.

“She was on her Instagram story, just shows our picture of our menu, and she’s debating on what to order,” Donnelly said. “She talks about her iron man scramble and then our sweet potato pancakes.”

Donnely says he loves when celebrities come to Homegrown because Wichitans and people dining there from around the area are respectful to them.

“We love having celebrities in here because, for the most part, guests are very honorable of them,” said Donnelly. “With Serena or with Harrison Ford, when he comes to town, we don’t have people intruding on their time while they’re eating.”

Stice says he was glad he got to treat her like normal.

“I know that a lot of people, you know, become a big deal and all that, and I was happy that I was able to provide her a regular service cause I don’t know if she gets that quite often.”

Stice says he will never forget this, ever.