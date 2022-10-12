WICHITA, Kan. KSNW) — It’s time for the ultimate tug-of-war competition, 2022 Pull a Plane for Education!

Pull a Plane 2022 is a challenge to see which team of 25 people can pull the B-29 Doc Hangar weighing at nearly 80,000 pounds by rope 25 feet. The prize? A ride in Doc for the person who raises the most donations for education. Each team raises a minimum of $2,500.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the B-29 Doc Hangar, Education and Visitors Center, 1788 S Airport Rd.

It is open to all ages and will have interactive aviation exhibits, a competition, food and concerts.

The interactive aviation exhibits include the Commemorative Air Force RISE ABOVE traveling exhibit and the Wichita State University (WSU) Tech FutureMaker Mobile Learning Lab.

The Commemorative Air Force RISE ABOVE traveling exhibit will showcase its interactive 53′ trailer, which features a fully-functional movie theater that tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP Squadron and the obstacles they both overcame to be able to serve the U.S. during World War II. The presentation’s 160-degree panoramic screen gives those who visit the trailer the feeling of being in the cockpit and soaring above the clouds.

The WSU Tech FutureMaker Mobile Learning Lab will provide interactive learning activities based on technical careers and inspire future generations of aviators through science, technology and mathematics.

Starting at 1 p.m., teams will go head-to-head in competing for the fastest time to pull B-29 Doc down the ramp.

Local family band Bucky Fowler & Southern Charm will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. for their county music performance.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9 a.m. – Doors open to the public

12 p.m. – Wichita Wagonmasters serving hamburgers and hot dogs

1 p.m. – Pull a Plane event

4 p.m. – An individual will attempt to pull B-29 Doc solo

5:30 p.m. – Bucky Fowler & Southern Charm take the stage

8 p.m. – Event ends

Admission is $10 per person or $25 for a family (up to six people).

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting the WSU Tech Foundation and B-29 Doc’s Friends, Inc. Last year, the event raised more than $100,000.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides will be available. To purchase tickets, click here.