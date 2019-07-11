Watch: Fight breaks out at Ohio murder sentencing, family member hit with Taser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but a fight broke out inside the courtroom.

The family of Elizabeth Pledger was about to give their victim impact statements when two family members tried to jump her killer, Dale Williams.

One of the family members was hit with a Taser. Both were arrested.

Williams pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Pledger.

Williams killed his victim by gunning her down on Market Street in Youngstown.

Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

His sentencing will be rescheduled because of the disturbance in the court.