WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS will compete in Olympic-style boxing contests where the proceeds will go toward The Honore Adversis Foundation, Wichita Firefighters Charitable Fund, and the Villa Boxing Club delinquency prevention program for at-risk youth in the Planeview area.

The 5th Annual Cuffs vs. Axes Charity Boxing Classic is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Rd. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. Bell time is 6 p.m.

General admission costs $15 when you order in advance online and $25 at the door. General admission has no assigned seating.

Champion’s Corner tickets cost $150, and only 100 are being sold. Champion’s Corner tickets get you ringside seating at a table with food from Bubba’s 33, Emerson Biggins and Pizza Ranch — West Wichita, as well as drinks, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic.

Cuffs vs. Axes is a family-friendly event. Aviate Kid Packages are available for $25 online. Aviate Kid Packages include jump time during the entire event, pizza and bottled water.

To buy tickets, click here.

Stay up to date on the event by liking Cuffs vs. Axes Charity Boxing Classic on Facebook and following cuffsvsaxes2022 on Instagram.