Watch: KHP trooper’s car bursts into flames following chase on I-70 near I-635

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s car burst into flames Friday night following a chase in Kansas City, Kansas.

The chase began at 8:42 p.m. on I-70 near 18th Street when KHP attempted to stop a vehicle with a registration violation.

A few minutes later, troopers deployed stop sticks and the suspect car crashed near westbound I-70 and the I-635 exit.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later.

After the chase was over, the trooper’s car burst into flames for an unknown reason. The trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

After the suspect was arrested, it was discovered that he had several outstanding warrants. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: