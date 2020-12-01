Watch: Massive alligator eats duck hunters’ trophy in a Florida lake

Don't Miss This

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LEESBURG, Fla. (Nexstar Media Wire) – This is one giant alligator, even for Florida.

Video of the massive reptile snacking on a duck as some hunters watch has been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook.

Cass Couey and Kevin Stipe were duck hunting near the Central Florida city of Leesburg when they shot the video of the gator gulping down the feathery snack.

“Florida duck hunting has a taxman too!” Cass Couey wrote in the post.

“Here we go, No. 2 of the day,” a man can be heard saying in the background of the video.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories